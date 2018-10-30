Eleni Kounalakis makes her case for being Lt. Governor of California

President Trump says he’s planning to sign an executive order that would no longer grant citizenship to babies born on U.S. soil -- to undocumented immigrants. The Constitution’s 14th amendment says, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” We look at the history of how birthright citizenship became the law of the land, and fact check whether Trump has the power to single handedly end it.

Guests:

Garrett Epps, University of Baltimore / Atlantic Magazine (@Profepps)