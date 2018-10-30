ON AIR
Eleni Kounalakis makes her case for being Lt. Governor of California

Two Democrats are running to be California’s second in command: the lieutenant governor. We hear from both candidates this week. Eleni Kounalakis has never held elected office, but she says she’s ready. She was a real estate mogul and U.S. Ambassador to Hungary under Obama.

Oct 30, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Trump wants to eliminate birthright citizenship, but can he? 9 MIN, 27 SEC

President Trump says he’s planning to sign an executive order that would no longer grant citizenship to babies born on U.S. soil -- to undocumented immigrants. The Constitution’s 14th amendment says, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” We look at the history of how birthright citizenship became the law of the land, and fact check whether Trump has the power to single handedly end it.

Guests:
Garrett Epps, University of Baltimore / Atlantic Magazine (@Profepps)

Eleni Kounalakis on why she’s ready for elected office 13 MIN

Two Democrats are running to be California’s second in command: the lieutenant governor. We hear from both candidates this week. First: Eleni Kounalakis. She’s never held elected office, but she says she’s ready. She was a real estate mogul and U.S. Ambassador to Hungary under President Obama.

Guests:
Eleni Kounalakis, candidate for Lt. Governor

More:
Lt. Gov candidate Eleni Kounalakis’ priority: affordable housing and higher ed

How conservative TV company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, became so powerful 13 MIN, 35 SEC

About 22 million households in the U.S. don’t have cable or streaming TV. They rely on local TV stations. Sinclair Broadcast Group is the largest owner of local TV stations in the US. It owns 193 stations in almost 80 markets. Employees of Sinclair say the company orders them to air segments that favor President Trump, and that it feeds them politically biased questions to ask in interviews. The company has a long history of trying to affect politics.

Guests:
Sheelah Kolhatkar, The New Yorker (@sheelahk)

More:
The Growth of Sinclair’s Conservative Media Empire

Wealthy Silicon Valley parents reduce screen time for kids 10 MIN, 33 SEC

LA Unified was going to spend more than $1 billion buying iPads for LA public schools. It was all about the digital divide: the idea that poor kids in public schools would fall behind, and rich kids in private schools would be better prepared for the future because they can access lots of high-tech gear. Now there’s a screen backlash. In Silicon Valley, the same tech insiders who helped make screens addictive are starting to strictly limit it for their kids. Some private schools are getting rid of screens altogether.

Guests:
Nellie Bowles, New York Times (@NellieBowles)

More:
The Digital Gap Between Rich and Poor Kids Is Not What We Expected

CREDITS

Eleni Kounalakis, candidate for Lt. Governor, at KCRW. Credit: Amy Ta.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

