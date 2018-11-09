A plume of smoke seen from the PCH in Malibu. Photo: Jenny Hamel
Fleeing the Woolsey Fire
Malibu has been evacuated and parts of the Pacific Coast Highway and the 101 freeway have been shut down. As the Woolsey Fire burns closer to the sea, we have the latest, and speak with a woman who escaped at 2 am.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Hill Fire broke out in the canyons on Thursday afternoon, and quickly spread to Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands. A second fire, the Woolsey Fire, has led to evacuations in Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, and Malibu. Some parts of PCH and the 101 freeway are closed. Fire officials say at least 20 homes have been burned. We get the latest. We also hear a personal story from one woman who evacuated with her baby at 2 am, and survived another major fire in 1978.
Guests:
Jenny Hamel, KCRW (@HamelKCRW)
Larkin McLean, evacuee from Cornell
Florida’s Senate and Governor races are still too close to call. But they’ll likely go into recounts. The state’s Republican governor, Rick Scott, is one of the candidates in the Senate race. He’s suing the Democratic elections supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach counties, accusing them of fraud. President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani have echoed those fraud claims, with Giuliani blaming Hillary Clinton.
Guests:
Ion Sancho, Leon County Elections Division
More than four million ballots have yet to be counted in California. In Orange County, incumbent Republican Mimi Walters leads with a mere 4000 votes over Democratic challenger Katie Porter. OC officials estimate that some 4000 ballots still haven’t been counted for the entire county. Provisional and late mail-in ballots tend to skew Democratic.
Guests:
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc (@paulmitche11 )
As the acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker will oversee the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. But he hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate. President Trump is distancing himself today from Whitaker, as more information comes out about Whitaker’s extreme positions on religion and the courts.
Guests:
Andrew Prokop, Senior Politics Reporter, Vox (@awprokop)
Our critics review the newest adaption of “The Grinch,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones and Pharrell Williams; “El Angel,” a movie about an Argentinian serial killer; “Overlord,” a zombie thriller produced by J.J Abrams; “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy; and “Outlaw King,” a Netflix original starring Chris Pine.
Guests:
Witney Seibold, co-host of Canceled Too Soon (@witneyseibold)
April Wolfe, film critic and co-host of the new podcast “Switchblade Sisters." (@AWolfeful)
Historic voter turnout expected in Orange County Whether Democrats will take control of the House depends on a few key races across the country, and some of them are in Orange County. We check in with the OC Registrar's office. In-person turnout is already significantly higher than it was in the 2016 election.
What you need to know before the midterm elections We devote the entire show to Tuesday's midterm elections. We look at the Congressional races in Orange County. How are the candidates doing in the final hours, and what does early voting tell us? We also look at how Democrats have largely outspent Republicans, and how big money affects the propositions. Most importantly: how are voters feeling?
SoCal fires: Where to get information on the Woolsey, Hill and Griffith Park fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 75,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation…
Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California's ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House.