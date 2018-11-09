Fleeing the Woolsey Fire

The Hill Fire broke out in the canyons on Thursday afternoon, and quickly spread to Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands. A second fire, the Woolsey Fire, has led to evacuations in Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, and Malibu. Some parts of PCH and the 101 freeway are closed. Fire officials say at least 20 homes have been burned. We get the latest. We also hear a personal story from one woman who evacuated with her baby at 2 am, and survived another major fire in 1978.

Guests:

Jenny Hamel, KCRW (@HamelKCRW)

Larkin McLean, evacuee from Cornell