Fleeing the Woolsey Fire

Malibu has been evacuated and parts of the Pacific Coast Highway and the 101 freeway have been shut down. As the Woolsey Fire burns closer to the sea, we have the latest, and speak with a woman who escaped at 2 am.

Nov 09, 2018

A plume of smoke seen from the PCH in Malibu. Photo: Jenny Hamel

What we know about the Woolsey Fire 9 MIN, 46 SEC

The Hill Fire broke out in the canyons on Thursday afternoon, and quickly spread to Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands. A second fire, the Woolsey Fire, has led to evacuations in Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, and Malibu. Some parts of PCH and the 101 freeway are closed. Fire officials say at least 20 homes have been burned. We get the latest. We also hear a personal story from one woman who evacuated with her baby at 2 am, and survived another major fire in 1978.

Guests:
Jenny Hamel, KCRW (@HamelKCRW)
Larkin McLean, evacuee from Cornell

Battle over Florida midterm recount is reminiscent of 2000 presidential election 9 MIN, 40 SEC

Florida’s Senate and Governor races are still too close to call. But they’ll likely go into recounts. The state’s Republican governor, Rick Scott, is one of the candidates in the Senate race. He’s suing the Democratic elections supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach counties, accusing them of fraud. President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani have echoed those fraud claims, with Giuliani blaming Hillary Clinton.

Guests:
Ion Sancho, Leon County Elections Division

Millions of ballots remain uncounted in California, which could mean trouble for Republicans 6 MIN, 40 SEC

More than four million ballots have yet to be counted in California. In Orange County, incumbent Republican Mimi Walters leads with a mere 4000 votes over Democratic challenger Katie Porter. OC officials estimate that some 4000 ballots still haven’t been counted for the entire county. Provisional and late mail-in ballots tend to skew Democratic.

Guests:
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc (@paulmitche11 )

Is it constitutional to appoint Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general? 7 MIN, 51 SEC

As the acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker will oversee the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. But he hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate. President Trump is distancing himself today from Whitaker, as more information comes out about Whitaker’s extreme positions on religion and the courts.

Guests:
Andrew Prokop, Senior Politics Reporter, Vox (@awprokop)

How does Benedict Cumberbatch do as the Grinch? 14 MIN, 32 SEC

Our critics review the newest adaption of “The Grinch,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones and Pharrell Williams; “El Angel,” a movie about an Argentinian serial killer; “Overlord,” a zombie thriller produced by J.J Abrams; “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” starring Claire Foy; and “Outlaw King,” a Netflix original starring Chris Pine.

Guests:
Witney Seibold, co-host of Canceled Too Soon (@witneyseibold)
April Wolfe, film critic and co-host of the new podcast “Switchblade Sisters." (@AWolfeful)

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

