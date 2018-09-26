ON AIR
Hanging out with Quincy Jones and his daughter Rashida

Quincy Jones has lived a long life, and accomplished more than most musicians. He’s earned tons of awards. He’s dealt with serious health problems. Now his daughter Rashida has made a documentary about him.

Sep 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Third woman’s shocking allegations against Brett Kavanaugh 9 MIN, 17 SEC

Julie Swetnick signed an affidavit accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct at parties when he was a Georgetown Prep School student. She claims that girls were “disoriented” from drugs or alcohol, and gang raped. Swetnick says she was raped at one of the parties.

Guests:
Lara Bazelon, University of San Francisco School of Law (@larabazelon)

More:
Man Up, Grassley. Question Blasey Ford Yourself.
Julie Swetnick Is Third Woman to Accuse Brett Kavanaugh of Sexual Misconduct

Hundreds of kids are living in emergency homeless shelters in LA 7 MIN, 24 SEC

L.A. voters recently passed ballot measures to fund homeless housing, but there are still lots of homeless encampments on the streets. There’s a big disagreement over how to allocate that funding and it’s playing out among city and county leaders, and homeless service providers. The latest battleground is a Skid Row shelter, where more families with children are showing up than ever before.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

In ‘Billion Dollar Whale,’ how a real-life Malaysian con-artist stole billions 16 MIN, 22 SEC

A new book details how billionaire Jho Low stole $4.5 billion from a Malaysian investment fund that involved President Trump’s former chief economic advisor. Low used part of the money to fund Hollywood movies, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Last week, the same corruption scandal led to the arrest of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister, Najib Razak.

Guests:
Tom Wright, Wall Street Journal (@TomWrightAsia)

Billion Dollar Whale

Tom Wright

Quincy Jones on growing up poor and achieving big things 12 MIN, 27 SEC

Quincy Jones has lived a long life, and accomplished more than most musicians. He's earned tons of awards. He's dealt with serious health problems. Now his daughter Rashida has made a documentary about him.


Quincy Jones with daughter Rashida.
Credit: Peggy Lipton Archive. Courtesy of Netflix. 


Quincy Jones and three of his six daughters. L to R: Martina,
Rashida and Kidada Jones. Credit: Quincy Jones Archive. Courtesy of Netflix.

Guests:
Rashida Jones, filmmaker and actor (@iamrashidajones)
Quincy Jones, musician (@QuincyDJones)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

