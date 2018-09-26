Hanging out with Quincy Jones and his daughter Rashida

Julie Swetnick signed an affidavit accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct at parties when he was a Georgetown Prep School student. She claims that girls were “disoriented” from drugs or alcohol, and gang raped. Swetnick says she was raped at one of the parties.
Guests:
Lara Bazelon, University of San Francisco School of Law (@larabazelon)
More:
Man Up, Grassley. Question Blasey Ford Yourself.
Julie Swetnick Is Third Woman to Accuse Brett Kavanaugh of Sexual Misconduct