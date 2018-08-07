ON AIR
How 'Fly Girls' sought to beat the fastest men in air races

In 1920s and 30s America, some 500,000 spectators came out to watch airplane races every weekend. Pilots earned tens of thousands of dollars for winning. They also crashed at up to 200 mph, right in front of fans. Men dominated the sport. But a few women broke into it and fought to beat the fastest male pilots.

Aug 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Getting old and going broke 8 MIN, 48 SEC

In the last 30 years, the rate of Americans over the age of 65 filing for bankruptcy has tripled according to a new study from the Consumer Bankruptcy Project. The reason for the increase has to do with the shift of financial risk from government and employers to individuals.

Guests:
Robert M. Lawless, University of Illinois; co-author of the study “Graying of U.S. Bankruptcy: Fallout from Life in a Risk Society"

More:
‘Too Little Too Late’: Bankruptcy Booms Among Older Americans

What happens if Tesla goes private? 4 MIN, 37 SEC

Trading Tesla stock was halted today after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he is considering taking the company private. That would be a huge change for Tesla, and it caught pretty much everyone off guard.

Guests:
Dana Hull, San Jose Mercury News (@danahull)

More:
Musk Mulls Taking Tesla Private, Valuing Company at $82 Billion

How women broke into the dangerous sport of airplane racing 16 MIN, 47 SEC

In the 1920s and 30s, some 500,000 spectators came out to watch airplane races every weekend. Pilots earned tens of thousands of dollars for winning -- a huge purse in those hard times. They also crashed at up to 200 mph, right in front of fans. Men dominated the sport. But a few women broke into it, and fought to beat the best men. Their story is told in the new book “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History.”


Some of the competitors in the first-ever women’s air derby, stopping in
East St. Louis, Ill., in August 1929. From left to right: Mary Elizabeth von Mach,
Jessie “Chubbie” Miller, Gladys O’Donnell, Thea Rasche, Phoebe Omlie,
Louise Thaden, Amelia Earhart, Blanche Noyes, Ruth Elder and Vera Walker.
Credit: St. Louis University Libraries. 


Florence Klingensmith—nervous before her first flight here, around 1928—soon emerged
as the woman to beat in the sky. Credit: Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County. 


Rivals in the sky, Earhart, Nichols, and Thaden became friends on the ground, helping
the female pilots organize against the men. Credit: Thaden Family Collection. 


Author Keith O'Brien. Credit: Erik Jacobs. 

Guests:
Keith O'Brien, author of “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History”

Fly Girls

Keith O'Brien

Tagging along with a weed delivery woman in LA 9 MIN, 14 SEC

We are seven months into legal recreational marijuana sales in California. One fast-growing part of the business is delivery. Tech platforms that make it easy to order the drug from a smartphone are changing the game. Think GrubHub or Uber, but for cannabis.

Guests:
David Weinberg, Host, Welcome to L.A. (@randomtape)

Fluffy goes vegan: The expensive new world of alternative pet foods 9 MIN, 14 SEC

These days, pet food shelves are bursting with offerings way beyond beef, chicken and rice. There’s now organic, grass-fed, cage-free food; alternative proteins like kangaroo and alligator; even vegan choices. Writer and cat owner Sarah Zhang has been looking into the $70 billion American pet food industry and its newest forays.

Guests:
Sarah Zahng, Atlantic (@sarahzhang)

More:
Why Is Buying Pet Food So Hard?

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

