Negotiations are back on between the teachers and LAUSD. We look at what they should be talking about with an education consultant who’s seen both sides. Also, what happened at two Central LA school where teachers met with parents?
How the teachers strike affects low-income minority students
How are low-income minority students handling the teachers strike?
The teacher’s union and LAUSD restarted negotiations today for the first time in a week.
Former LAUSD board member and teacher: The district is not going bankrupt
Written by Amy Ta, produced by Caitlin Plummer Negotiations between LAUSD and teachers are continuing with no clear end in sight. Both sides seem unwilling to budge on...
What happened at Andrew Wheeler’s EPA hearing?
Andrew Wheeler’s confirmation hearing to officially run the EPA took place on Wednesday. He’s been acting chief for several months. Wheeler replaced Scott Pruitt, who...
Why the Women’s March movement is fracturing
The third Women’s March will take place across the nation this Saturday. But some local chapters are walking away because of allegations of anti-semitism by leaders of the...
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer