How will Gov. Newsom pay for a major increase in paid parental leave?

As of today, Gavin Newsom is running the country’s biggest state. How will he differ from Jerry Brown? One of his priorities is implementing a 6-months paid parental leave policy for Californians. We talk about whether than can happen.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
From this Episode:
How will California pay for Gov. Newsom’s proposed increase of paid parental leave?
Now that Gavin Newsom has stepped into the Governor’s Office, he’s expected to unveil his budget. With it comes a proposal to significantly expand paid leave for new parents...
6 min, 49 sec
How parents are preparing for a possible LAUSD strike
A possible teachers strike might break out Thursday. Parents will have to decide whether to keep their kids home or send them to school. KCRW’s Jenny Hamel has been...
8 min, 36 sec
Can Trump build the wall without Congressional approval?
It’s day 17 of the government shutdown. The sticking point is still the billions of dollars for the border wall. President Trump says he’s found a way around Democrats’...
7 min, 27 sec
What makes LA wonderful and horrible at the same time
It’s hard to put a finger on Los Angeles’ identity. The city is sprawling, yet constantly congested. Glamorous and gritty. Deeply diverse. And yet it can’t shake the...
14 min, 36 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer