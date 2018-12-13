Barry Jenkins’ new movie is “If Beale Street Could Talk,” an adaptation of a James Baldwin novel. It’s a love story in 1970s Harlem, told in flashbacks. When 19-year-old Tish discovers she’s pregnant, her family works hard to get her partner, Fonny, out of prison in time for the birth.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
‘If Beale Street Could Talk:’ filmmaker Barry Jenkins adapts James Baldwin’s novel
From this Episode:
What was Maria Butina doing in the U.S. on behalf of Russia?
Russian gun rights advocate Maria Butina pleaded guilty in federal court today -- to acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Kremlin. She spent years trying to gain...
7 min, 30 sec
Former LA Times top editor took a $2.5 million payout and kept silent about his boss’ anti-semitic slur
The LA Times’ former parent company, Tronc (now Tribune Publishing), gave a $2.5 million secret payout to Davan Maharaj, the former editor-in-chief and publisher of the...
9 min
How to survive the holidays if you’re facing grief
The holidays can be stressful and triggering -- especially if you’ve recently lost a loved one, are battling a serious illness or injury, or going through a nasty breakup....
11 min, 36 sec
How Barry Jenkins adapted a James Baldwin novel for the big screen
“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins’ new movie is an adaptation of a James Baldwin book called “If Beale Street Could Talk.” It’s a love story in 1970s Harlem, told in...
14 min, 18 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer