The board of CBS hired two law firms to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against former CEO Les Moonves. The draft report was leaked. It says Moonves repeatedly lied to investigators, and destroyed evidence to save his reputation and severance.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Investigation into Les Moonves uncovers more cases of alleged sexual misconduct
Photo credit: David Shankbone
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer