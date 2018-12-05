ON AIR
Investigation into Les Moonves uncovers more cases of alleged sexual misconduct

The board of CBS hired two law firms to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against former CEO Les Moonves. The draft report was leaked. It says Moonves repeatedly lied to investigators, and destroyed evidence to save his reputation and severance.

Credits

Photo credit: David Shankbone

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

