James Baldwin’s picture book shows realities of urban black childhood

Acclaimed writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin wrote a picture book called “Little Man, Little Man: A Story of Childhood.” It follows TJ, a 4-year-old boy living in Harlem. It tackles mature themes such as poverty, violence, crime, and drug addiction. It was published in 1976, but soon went out of print. English professor Nicholas Boggs spent some 15 years trying to get it published again. We speak with him, plus James Baldwin’s niece, who inspired a character in the book.
Guests:
Aisha Karefa-Smart, niece of James Baldwin
Nicholas Boggs, New York University
More:
