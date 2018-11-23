ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

James Baldwin’s picture book shows realities of urban black childhood

The day after Thanksgiving, we replay some of Press Play’s best interviews of the year, including one with the niece of civil rights activist James Baldwin. If Thanksgiving has you yearning for a year-long nap, that’s what the protagonist tries to do in Ottessa Moshfegh’s novel. And Joel Sartore is on a mission to photograph all endangered animals.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

James Baldwin's niece on his children's book ‘Little Man, Little Man’ 19 MIN, 53 SEC

Acclaimed writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin wrote a picture book called “Little Man, Little Man: A Story of Childhood.” It follows TJ, a 4-year-old boy living in Harlem. It tackles mature themes such as poverty, violence, crime, and drug addiction. It was published in 1976, but soon went out of print. English professor Nicholas Boggs spent some 15 years trying to get it published again. We speak with him, plus James Baldwin’s niece, who inspired a character in the book.

Guests:
Aisha Karefa-Smart, niece of James Baldwin
Nicholas Boggs, New York University

More:
James Baldwin’s picture book shows realities of urban black childhood

Drawing new attention to vulnerable animals through photos 16 MIN, 34 SEC

Joel Sartore has traveled all over the world taking pictures of endangered species in their natural habitats. But in 2005, his wife was diagnosed with cancer, and Sartore stepped away from working in the field to care for her and their three kids. While at home, Sartore decided to take simple, intimate portraits of vulnerable animals in a studio. He hopes the images will give people a new perspective on what we could lose if the animals go extinct.

Guests:
Joe Sartore, photographer

In Ottessa Moshfegh's novel, a woman tries to sleep for a year to erase her past 13 MIN, 32 SEC

In “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” the main character is a young woman in Manhattan who wants to sleep as much as possible in one year. She ingests an impressive amount of pharmaceutical drugs. She sets her bills on autopay, quickly feeds herself between periods of sleep, and tries to distance herself from her only friend.

Guests:
Ottessa Moshfegh, author and novelist

CREDITS

James Baldwin taken in Hyde Park London. Photo credit: Allan Warren

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
British baked goods meet Californian ingredients at the Santa Barbara Night Market
For The Curious Blog

British baked goods meet Californian ingredients at the Santa Barbara Night Market Santa Barbara pastry chef Sandra Adu Zelli will debut her new bakery business, Gipsy Hill Bakery at the Santa Barbara Night Market, a holiday pop-up inside the old Macy’s building… Read More

Nov 22, 2018

After Woolsey Fire, Malibu teachers vow to rebuild
For The Curious Blog

After Woolsey Fire, Malibu teachers vow to rebuild Many who evacuated during the Woolsey Fire are returning to their homes, or to where their homes used to stand. Malibu residents, from movie stars to mobile park renters, have… Read More

Nov 21, 2018

‘We have to rebuild.’ Two Camp Fire survivors share their stories
For The Curious Blog

‘We have to rebuild.’ Two Camp Fire survivors share their stories Susan Fort and Natalie Carmichael live in Paradise, California. Both were able escape to the Camp Fire. Susan’s home survived. Natalie’s did not. In their own words, they talk about… Read More

Nov 21, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed