Jamie Lee Curtis at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.
Jamie Lee Curtis on the #MeToo message in ‘Halloween’
It’s been 40 years since the release of the classic horror film “Halloween,” where Michael Myers attacks Laurie Strode. He’s been locked away in a psychiatric hospital ever since. Now Myers escapes to hunt down Laurie again. We talk with Jamie Lee Curtis about returning to the franchise.
USC says it’s reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit over a massive sexual assault scandal. The university says it will pay out more than $215 million to the patients of longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall. More than 400 women have sued the university since May. The women say USC received decades of complaints alleging that Tyndall sexually abused his young patients, but did nothing to stop him.
Guests:
Harriet Ryan, LA Times
USC's tentative $215-million settlement in Tyndall abuse cases likely just beginning of financial pain for university
President Trump on Thursday said it “certainly looks” like Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and warned that Saudi Arabia could face "very severe" consequences if they’re found to be responsible. But Trump’s also been criticized for dragging his feet and emphasizing America’s close relationship with the Saudis. Khashoggi’s apparent murder has captured attention worldwide. But the ongoing civil war in Yemen, which has killed at least tens of thousands, has disappeared from the front pages. Saudi Arabia is a significant player in that conflict, with the help of billions of dollars worth of weaponry bought from the U.S.
Guests:
David D. Kirkpatrick, New York Times (@ddknyt)
Our critics review “Halloween,” the 11th installment in the franchise, which picks up right after the 1978 original; “Mid 90s,” about a 13-year-old skater with a tough home life and new group of friends in LA in the ‘90s; “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” with Melissa McCarthy as celebrity biographer Lee Israel; and “The Advocates,” a documentary about homelessness in LA.
Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)
It’s been 40 years since the release of the first “Halloween” movie, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the shy babysitter who survives serial killer Michael Myers. Now Curtis reprises her role. This 11th installment is about a traumatized woman who lets everything in her life fall away, so she can focus on one thing: being ready for Myers’ return. Curtis says it’s about generational trauma.
Jamie Lee Curtis in "Halloween" (2018). Photo credit: Ryan Green/Universal.
Guests:
Jamie Lee Curtis, actress (@curtisleejamie)
