Jamie Lee Curtis on the #MeToo message in ‘Halloween’

President Trump on Thursday said it “certainly looks” like Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and warned that Saudi Arabia could face "very severe" consequences if they’re found to be responsible. But Trump’s also been criticized for dragging his feet and emphasizing America’s close relationship with the Saudis. Khashoggi’s apparent murder has captured attention worldwide. But the ongoing civil war in Yemen, which has killed at least tens of thousands, has disappeared from the front pages. Saudi Arabia is a significant player in that conflict, with the help of billions of dollars worth of weaponry bought from the U.S.

Guests:

David D. Kirkpatrick, New York Times (@ddknyt)