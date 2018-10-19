ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Jamie Lee Curtis on the #MeToo message in ‘Halloween’

It’s been 40 years since the release of the classic horror film “Halloween,” where Michael Myers attacks Laurie Strode. He’s been locked away in a psychiatric hospital ever since. Now Myers escapes to hunt down Laurie again. We talk with Jamie Lee Curtis about returning to the franchise.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 19, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Jamie Lee Curtis at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

USC agrees to a massive payout to students seen by gynecologist George Tyndall 8 MIN, 32 SEC

USC says it’s reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit over a massive sexual assault scandal. The university says it will pay out more than $215 million to the patients of longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall. More than 400 women have sued the university since May. The women say USC received decades of complaints alleging that Tyndall sexually abused his young patients, but did nothing to stop him.

Guests:
Harriet Ryan, LA Times

More:
USC's tentative $215-million settlement in Tyndall abuse cases likely just beginning of financial pain for university

Why the U.S. supports Saudi Arabia in Yemen’s civil war, despite massive civilian deaths 8 MIN, 35 SEC

President Trump on Thursday said it “certainly looks” like Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and warned that Saudi Arabia could face "very severe" consequences if they’re found to be responsible. But Trump’s also been criticized for dragging his feet and emphasizing America’s close relationship with the Saudis. Khashoggi’s apparent murder has captured  attention worldwide. But the ongoing civil war in Yemen, which has killed at least tens of thousands, has disappeared from the front pages. Saudi Arabia is a significant player in that conflict, with the help of billions of dollars worth of weaponry bought from the U.S.

Guests:
David D. Kirkpatrick, New York Times (@ddknyt)

‘The Advocates:’ a look at LA homelessness 14 MIN, 34 SEC

Our critics review “Halloween,” the 11th installment in the franchise, which picks up right after the 1978 original; “Mid 90s,” about a 13-year-old skater with a tough home life and new group of friends in LA in the ‘90s; “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” with Melissa McCarthy as celebrity biographer Lee Israel; and “The Advocates,” a documentary about homelessness in LA.

Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)

Jamie Lee Curtis sees ‘Halloween’ as a #MeToo battlecry 16 MIN, 59 SEC

It’s been 40 years since the release of the first “Halloween” movie, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the shy babysitter who survives serial killer Michael Myers. Now Curtis reprises her role. This 11th installment is about a traumatized woman who lets everything in her life fall away, so she can focus on one thing: being ready for Myers’ return. Curtis says it’s about generational trauma.


Jamie Lee Curtis in "Halloween" (2018). Photo credit: Ryan Green/Universal.

Guests:
Jamie Lee Curtis, actress (@curtisleejamie)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘Halloween’ is about overcoming female trauma
For The Curious Blog

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘Halloween’ is about overcoming female trauma It’s been 40 years since the first “Halloween” movie, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the shy babysitter who survives serial killer Michael Myers. Now she’s back. Speaking to… Read More

Oct 19, 2018

Proposition 6: Repeal the gas tax increase?
For The Curious Blog

Proposition 6: Repeal the gas tax increase? Just about everyday,Carl DeMaio, chairman of the Proposition 6 campaign, tells voters just how much he hates a gas tax increase passed by California legislators last year, and why volunteers… Read More

Oct 19, 2018

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: ‘Confrontation is not going to solve the problem’
For The Curious Blog

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: ‘Confrontation is not going to solve the problem’ “My job isn’t only to mouth off. My job is to be able to write good legislation,” California’s Dianne Feinstein told Press Play in a live interview today. She’s been… Read More

Oct 18, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed