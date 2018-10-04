ON AIR
Javier Bardem’s transformation into Pablo Escobar

Javier Bardem played the real-life quadriplegic activist Ramon Sampedro in “The Sea Inside,” and psycho-killer Anton Chigurh in “No Country For Old Men.” Now he portrays notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in “Loving Pablo.”

Oct 04, 2018

Former FBI special agent on Kavanaugh investigation 5 MIN

Democrats say the FBI was blocked from following up on many leads in its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But Republicans say the investigation was “very thorough.” The bureau’s findings will not be released to the public. There is only one copy of the report. Senators reviewed it today, but are not allowed to discuss what they read. Senate leader Mitch McConnell says he’s going to hold the first vote on Kavanaugh on Friday.

Asha Rangappa, Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (@AshaRangappa_)

Meet LA’s 2018 MacArthur ‘Geniuses’ 5 MIN

This year’s MacArthur “Genius” grants are out. The five-year grants are for people who show “exceptional creativity” and potential in their work. They each get $625,000 to pursue their projects, no strings attached. A few of them are based in Los Angeles: neuroscientist Doris Tsao, playwright Dominique Morisseau, and music composer Matthew Aucoin.

Matthew Aucoin, composer-conductor-pianist, LA Opera
Dominique Morisseau, playwright
Doris Tsao, CalTech

Dominique Morisseau

Javier Bardem on playing brutal drug lord Pablo Escobar 5 MIN

Javier Bardem never shied away from physically and emotionally demanding roles. He played the exiled gay Cuban writer Reinaldo Arenas in “Before Night Falls,” the real-life quadriplegic activist Ramon Sampedro in “The Sea Inside,” and psycho-killer Anton Chigurh in “No Country For Old Men.” Now he portrays notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the new film “Loving Pablo.” The role required a physical transformation that involved prosthetics and weight gain.

Javier Bardem as Pablo Escobar in the new movie "Loving Pablo." 
Courtesy of Universal Home Entertainment Content Group .

Javier Bardem, actor (@BardemAntarctic)

Loudon Wainwright on a lifetime of music 5 MIN

Loudon Wainwright III has been making music for nearly 50 years. He just released a 2-CD box set that’s an autobiography in musical form. It’s called “Years in the Making.” It comes with a 60-page book of artwork and more: pictures of his birth certificate, a nice note from Johnny Cash, and his first divorce papers.

Loudon Wainwright III, Musician

CREDITS

Javier Bardem as Pablo Escobar in the new movie "Loving Pablo." Courtesy of Universal Home Entertainment Content Group .

Madeleine Brand
Duarte Geraldino

Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

