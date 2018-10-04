Javier Bardem’s transformation into Pablo Escobar

Democrats say the FBI was blocked from following up on many leads in its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But Republicans say the investigation was “very thorough.” The bureau’s findings will not be released to the public. There is only one copy of the report. Senators reviewed it today, but are not allowed to discuss what they read. Senate leader Mitch McConnell says he’s going to hold the first vote on Kavanaugh on Friday.

Guests:

Asha Rangappa, Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (@AshaRangappa_)