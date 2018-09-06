ON AIR
LA Latina rappers try to make it in a man's hip-hop world

We meet two Latina rappers trying to make it in hip-hop, putting out a steady stream of mixtapes and videos on YouTube, and finding new fans overseas.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 06, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

What do the confidential memos at the Kavanaugh hearings reveal about the Supreme Court nominee? 8 MIN, 48 SEC

It’s day three of the senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said he’d be willing to lose his job for releasing confidential documents about Kavanaugh. Now it seems those documents weren’t actually confidential -- they had been cleared for release Wednesday night. Booker is also considering a presidential run, as well as California Senator Kamala Harris. Both have gotten a lot of attention for their contentious questioning of Kavanaugh.

Guests:
Elana Schor, Politico (@eschor)

More:
Kavanaugh hearing gives 2020 Dem hopefuls a chance to break out

President Trump fights back against an anonymous op-ed by a senior White House official 12 MIN, 32 SEC

The president was defiant today in the face of an anonymous New York Times op-ed written by a senior official in the White House. That followed revelations about a new book by Bob Woodward. In both cases, senior White House officials are described as deliberately thwarting Trump’s will to protect the country from his worst inclinations. Now the hunt is on to reveal who wrote the op-ed. Several cabinet members deny it’s them. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said it is “above” such amateur acts. A HUD spokesperson said, “Haha, nope” when asked if Ben Carson was the author. We talk about what this crisis means for the office of the presidency.

Guests:
Timothy Naftali, Clinical Associate Professor, NYU (@TimNaftali)
Paul Farhi, Washington Post

More:
‘The sleeper cells have awoken’: Trump and aides shaken by ‘resistance’ op-ed
This Is a Constitutional Crisis

LA's up-and-coming rappers Gavlyn and Reverie 18 MIN, 10 SEC

We meet two Latina rappers trying to make it in hip-hop, putting out a steady stream of mixtapes and videos on YouTube, and finding new fans overseas.


Rappers Jordan Caceres (aka Reverie), left, and 
Audrey Godoy (aka Gavlyn), right, at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Audrey Godoy (aka Gavlyn), rapper from the San Fernando Valley
Jordan Caceres (aka Reverie), rapper from Highland Park

Remembering Burt Reynolds 6 MIN, 42 SEC

Oscar nominee and Angeleno Burt Reynolds died today at age 82. He was in the movies “Boogie Nights,” “Deliverance,” “Smokey and the Bandit.” We look back on his career and influence.

Guests:
Matt Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

CREDITS

Rappers Jordan Caceres (aka Reverie), left, and Audrey Godoy (aka Gavlyn), right, at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

