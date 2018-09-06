LA Latina rappers try to make it in a man's hip-hop world

It’s day three of the senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said he’d be willing to lose his job for releasing confidential documents about Kavanaugh. Now it seems those documents weren’t actually confidential -- they had been cleared for release Wednesday night. Booker is also considering a presidential run, as well as California Senator Kamala Harris. Both have gotten a lot of attention for their contentious questioning of Kavanaugh.
Guests:
Elana Schor, Politico (@eschor)
