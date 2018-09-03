Home staged for resale in North Phoenix, Arizona. Photo credit: Nancy J. Price.
Labor Day special: Why home staging makes houses more expensive
The median home price in LA surpassed $600,000 for the first time this year. Prices are fueled by big market forces, but today we’re looking at one little factor juicing the stats: home staging. If you go to enough real estate open houses, you start to see some trends, such as strategically placed wine bottles and pieces of art. It’s to get the highest price possible for a house.
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
The city of Beverly Hills packs a lot of political power, despite its small size. That’s not a surprise, given the big names who live there. But the Beverly Hills we know today may never have existed if it weren’t for a group of stars who fought to keep the city independent.
Nancie Clare, author of “The Battle for Beverly Hills: A City's Independence and the Birth of Celebrity Politics” (@clare2air)
There are some Amazon devotees who’ve notice changes at the site. They say it doesn’t feel as friendly as it used to be, some products don’t arrive as promised, and quality can be an issue. The gang that produces the Reply All podcast is in that camp. They tried to find out what -- if anything -- had changed at Amazon.
Alex Goldman, Reply All (@agoldmund)
Director Judd Apatow made a documentary about his mentor, the late comedian Gary Shandling. It’s called “The Zen Diaries of Gary Shandling.” Now Apatow is up for a couple of Emmys.
Judd Apatow, comedian and filmmaker (@JuddApatow)
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
