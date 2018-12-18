ON AIR
LAUSD teachers prepare to strike next month

Parents and students at Clover Avenue Elementary march to support the LAUSD teachers, and to shed light on the "charter issue we have here in LA.” Jenny Hamel

LA Unified schools are on winter holiday now, but teachers are hard at work preparing for a possible strike. We look at why teachers and the LAUSD have major disagreements on salaries, class sizes, standardized testing, and staffing.

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

