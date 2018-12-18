LA Unified schools are on winter holiday now, but teachers are hard at work preparing for a possible strike. We look at why teachers and the LAUSD have major disagreements on salaries, class sizes, standardized testing, and staffing.
LAUSD teachers prepare to strike next month
From this Episode:
What are the allegations of illegal conduct by the Trump Foundation?
New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says her investigation found “a shocking pattern of illegality” when they started looking into President Trump’s charity. She...
7 min, 24 sec
LAUSD teachers prepare for a possible strike
LA Unified School District announced today that it’s reached a salary agreement with the teachers union (UTLA), which came after a state-appointed fact finder recommended a...
8 min, 32 sec
What life is like along on the Texas-Mexico border
President Trump today said he would seek “different” sources to pay for the border wall. The LA Times’ Molly Hennessy Fiske has been writing about life in the border town of...
8 min, 34 sec
Global Trumpism and the subordination of women
Peter Beinart writes in the Atlantic that the right-wing populists rising to power across the world have one glaring thing in common: their desire to subordinate women.
14 min, 12 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer