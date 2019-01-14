DONATE!

close

LAUSD teachers strike starts -- how long will it last?

Hosted by  • 
On Monday, LAUSD teachers picketed at schools around the city.

On Monday, LAUSD teachers picketed at schools around the city. Photo by Saul Gonzalez.

Thirty-one thousand LAUSD teachers, nurses, librarians, and counselors went on strike this morning. They want a salary increase, smaller class sizes, and the hiring of more staff. The district says it can’t afford all that. We see what happened on the picket lines.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE