Thirty-one thousand LAUSD teachers, nurses, librarians, and counselors went on strike this morning. They want a salary increase, smaller class sizes, and the hiring of more staff. The district says it can’t afford all that. We see what happened on the picket lines.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
LAUSD teachers strike starts -- how long will it last?
From this Episode:
With teachers striking, did most kids go to school or not?
9 min, 35 sec
FBI raids reveal a wide corruption investigation into City Hall
Federal investigators are looking into whether extortion, bribery and other crimes were committed to get billions of dollars of development projects off the ground in...
7 min, 23 sec
Trump’s Attorney General nominee William Barr to face confirmation hearing
President Trump’s nominee to head the Justice Department is expected sit for Senate hearings starting Tuesday. William Barr held the same job during the George H.W. Bush...
8 min, 48 sec
US cracks down on immigration, but allows child brides to be brought into the country
The U.S. is trying to prevent child trafficking. But its own immigration laws seem to encourage a form of it. An Associated Press investigation found that thousands of child...
8 min, 23 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer