Left, Right & Center presents: Two Years, Diaries of a Divided Nation

In his inauguration speech in January 2017, President Donald Trump called for an end to “this American carnage” and the unification of a divided nation. That same month, a team of audio journalists began documenting the lives of ordinary people to see how this new political era would unfold on the ground. Two Years: Diaries of a Divided Nation is a people’s history of the forty-fifth presidency, recorded in real time, over the first two years of the Trump presidency.



Two Years follows a group of Americans who differ widely in their politics, personal identities, locations and ages. Six people share their fears, hopes and concerns as they witness the direct and indirect impact of politics on their lives.



You’ve heard from President Trump, Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi. These voices come from outside the halls of government, from the cities and small towns where the rest of us live.

This is an American story that's not in the news and not written in the history books.



"I have felt that this country has been going down a moral landslide. In other words, this nation needs to get back to God.

“It's important to talk to each other. It's important to understand one another, but I can't do that if you're denying me my humanity.

