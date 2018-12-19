ON AIR
Man who spent decades in prison responds to new criminal justice bill

Fulton Washington Photo by Rosalie Atkinson/KCRW

The Senate passed The First Step Act on Tuesday -- the biggest changes in a generation to the federal prison system and sentencing laws. We get reaction from Fulton Washington, a compton-based artist, who spent decades behind bars for a non-violent drug crime. He was granted clemency by Obama in 2016.

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

