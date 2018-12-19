The Senate passed The First Step Act on Tuesday -- the biggest changes in a generation to the federal prison system and sentencing laws. We get reaction from Fulton Washington, a compton-based artist, who spent decades behind bars for a non-violent drug crime. He was granted clemency by Obama in 2016.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Man who spent decades in prison responds to new criminal justice bill
From this Episode:
Senate passes sweeping criminal justice bill -- what does a man who spent some 20 years in prison think of it?
The Senate passed The First Step Act on Tuesday, which includes the most substantial changes in a generation to the federal prison system and sentencing laws. It’s expected...
11 min, 54 sec
Surf champ Kelly Slater invents a machine to create the perfect wave
Kelly Slater has long been considered the greatest surfer alive. He teamed up with USC engineers to design a machine that could create not just any wave, but a perfect wave....
10 min, 36 sec
‘Queen of Scots’ takes artistic license in its portrayal of rival 16th Century Queens Mary and Elizabeth
The usual version of what happened between Queen Elizabeth I of England and her cousin Queen Mary of Scotland goes something like this: England is Protestant under...
14 min, 33 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer