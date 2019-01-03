Today is the official beginning of the 116th Congress. Nancy Pelosi is Speaker of the House again. It’s the most diverse House ever. More than 100 women were sworn in today. So what’s ahead for Democrats?
Nancy Pelosi takes back the House speakership
What are Democrats’ priorities as they control the House?
11 min, 21 sec
Freshman Democrat Katie Hill gets sworn in
Among the Democrats who made Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the House again were the seven newest members of the California delegation. Two of those new members are Katie Hill and...
8 min, 3 sec
Homelessness strains compassion for some Los Angeles residents
Approximately 50,000 people are experiencing homelessness in and around L.A., according to the latest count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The vast majority...
7 min, 25 sec
How can art museums make their collections more diverse?
African-American artists like Kerry James Marshall, Amy Sherald, and Kehinde Wiley are becoming more visible. But those gains are only recent. If you look at the past...
12 min, 1 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer