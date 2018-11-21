Native American chef on crafting an alternative Thanksgiving

The Camp Fire is still burning. It is 80 percent contained. The death toll stands at 84, with 699 people still missing. A Pacific Gas & Electric power line is the suspected cause of the fire. Investigators have found the utility’s aging infrastructure at fault for a number of California’s most destructive recent wildfires. But California state lawmakers are already preparing a bill that would protect PG&E from liability.
George Avalos, The Mercury News
