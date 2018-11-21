ON AIR
Native American chef on crafting an alternative Thanksgiving

Chef Sean Sherman, a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe, explains how we got the false story of “Indians and pilgrims.” For his Thanksgiving, he uses regional ingredients that are all around him, and cuts out European ingredients, including dairy and processed sugar.

Nov 21, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

PG&E is suspected of causing Camp Fire, but might be protected from liability 8 MIN, 6 SEC

The Camp Fire is still burning. It is 80 percent contained. The death toll stands at 84, with 699 people still missing. A Pacific Gas & Electric power line is the suspected cause of the fire. Investigators have found the utility’s aging infrastructure at fault for a number of California’s most destructive recent wildfires. But California state lawmakers are already preparing a bill that would protect PG&E from liability.

Guests:
George Avalos, The Mercury News

More:
PG&E-friendly wildfire bill being prepared by state lawmakers in wake of lethal Butte County inferno

Why washing E. Coli-contaminated romaine lettuce isn't safe enough 7 MIN, 54 SEC

If you have romaine lettuce in your fridge, throw it out. That’s what the CDC said on Tuesday after a deadly strain of the E. Coli bacteria hit 11 states, including California, and two Canadian provinces. So far, the outbreak has sent 19 people to the hospital and sicked 31 others. This comes eight months after the last outbreak in Arizona.

Guests:
Alan Bjerga, Bloomberg News (@AlanBjerga)

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ takes on web addiction, cruelty and viral exploitation 13 MIN, 40 SEC

Our critics review Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet;” “Creed II,” with Sylvester Stallone returning as Rocky Balboa; Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” Mexico’s official foreign language entry for the Oscars; and “The Favourite,” starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in early 18th century England.

Guests:
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)

Native American chef on how he celebrates Thanksgiving 9 MIN, 20 SEC

Many classic Thanksgiving dishes are based on an extremely sanitized, peaceful story of Thanksgiving and early American history: the pilgrims came, the Indians greeted them, and everybody celebrated together. That story is not true, which Sean Sherman knows better than most. He was born and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He’s written a new op-ed in TIME magazine about how he’s found a better way to celebrate Thanksgiving. He uses regional ingredients that are all around him, including corn, beans and squash. And he cuts out European ingredients, including dairy and processed sugar.


Sean Sherman, chef and member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe. Credit: Heidi Ehalt Photography. 

Guests:
Sean Sherman, Founder and CEO of The Sioux Chef; author of “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen” (@Chef_Sean)

The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen

Sean Sherman

Last-minute cooking hacks to save Thanksgiving 9 MIN, 23 SEC

If you run into problems cooking your Thanksgiving feast, we have some quick-fix suggestions. You can buy fried rice at a restaurant to use as stuffing, or use instant ramen spice packages as the turkey rub.

Guests:
Kate Krader, food editor at Bloomberg News (@kkrader)

CREDITS

Sean Sherman, chef and member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe. Credit: Heidi Ehalt Photography.

Host:
Barbara Bogaev

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

