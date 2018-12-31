Quincy Jones shares how growing up poor propelled him to achieve. Gavlyn and Reverie are rappers in LA’s underground hip-hop scene. And violinist Vijay Gupta won the Macarthur Genius grant for bringing classical music to the homeless.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
New Year’s Eve: Favorite music interviews from 2018
From this Episode:
MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on trauma and excellence
Violinist Vijay Gupta won a MacArthur “genius” grant this year. He’s known for launching Street Symphony, a nonprofit that brings classical music to Skid Row, homeless...
21 min, 44 sec
Quincy Jones on growing up poor and achieving big
Quincy Jones has lived a long life, and accomplished more than most musicians. He’s earned tons of awards. He’s dealt with serious health problems. This year, his daughter...
12 min, 52 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer