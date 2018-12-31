ON AIR
New Year’s Eve: Favorite music interviews from 2018

Hosted by  • 

Rappers Jordan Caceres (aka Reverie) left, and Audrey Godoy (aka Gavlyn) right, at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta

Quincy Jones shares how growing up poor propelled him to achieve. Gavlyn and Reverie are rappers in LA’s underground hip-hop scene. And violinist Vijay Gupta won the Macarthur Genius grant for bringing classical music to the homeless.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

