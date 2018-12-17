Pete Holmes had a staunchly Christian upbringing -- Christian school, Christian camp, Christian college. Now he’s out with a new comedy special on HBO aptly titled “Dirty Clean.” Holmes also stars in the HBO show “Crashing,” which is loosely based on his early career, struggling to make it as an unlikely standup comedian in New York.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Pete Holmes on his ‘Dirty Clean’ comedy special
From this Episode:
Russians used social media to target African Americans during 2016 election
We’ve known for a while that Russia used social media to influence the 2016 presidential election. But there’s been less information on exactly how they did it and who they...
7 min, 4 sec
Federal judge deals potentially fatal blow to Obamacare
On Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional -- after Congress ended the fine on people who didn’t carry insurance. For now,...
7 min, 46 sec
Controversy over a mural at a Koreatown public school
The Los Angeles Unified School District received a complaint about a mural at the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools Complex in Koreatown. The mural features actress Ava...
9 min, 1 sec
Actor and comedian Pete Holmes on ‘Dirty Clean’
Actor and comedian Pete Holmes had a staunchly Christian upbringing: Christian school, Christian camp, Christian college. That might help explain why his new comedy...
14 min, 26 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer