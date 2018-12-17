ON AIR
Pete Holmes on his ‘Dirty Clean’ comedy special

Hosted by  • 

Pete Holmes at KCRW. Photo by Rosalie Atkinson

Pete Holmes had a staunchly Christian upbringing -- Christian school, Christian camp, Christian college. Now he’s out with a new comedy special on HBO aptly titled “Dirty Clean.” Holmes also stars in the HBO show “Crashing,” which is loosely based on his early career, struggling to make it as an unlikely standup comedian in New York.

