LAUSD teachers are striking for the second day. Many people are questioning the state’s model for funding schools. California spends around $10,800 per pupil, which is less than the national average. But maybe that money could be better spent if the district itself were smaller and more manageable.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Rethinking public school funding in California
From this Episode:
How California moved to the bottom in funding public education
It’s the second day of the LAUSD teachers strike. Many people are questioning the state’s model for funding schools. California spends $10,800 per pupil, compared to the...
8 min, 15 sec
Citizenship question won’t appear on the next census
"Is this person a citizen of the United States?" The Trump administration wants to add that question to the 2020 Census. Today, a federal judge said perhaps millions of...
4 min, 39 sec
The future of Brexit is cloudy
What is going on with Brexit? The drama that’s been unfolding in Britain for the last two years hit a huge snag today. British Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa...
6 min, 18 sec
Why it’s so tough to get stories on the air about health issues facing mothers
Public radio producer Hillary Frank didn't have the childbirth experience she had planned. Nine years ago, her daughter was born healthy, but Hillary was severely injured by...
14 min, 24 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer