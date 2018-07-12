ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Sen. Kamala Harris on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh: 'There is a lot to be concerned about'

Democrats are waging an intense battle to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court. Moments after President Trump nominated him, California Senator Kamala Harris said she’d vote no. She tweeted that Kavanaugh “represents a direct and fundamental threat to the rights and health care of hundreds of millions of Americans.” She joins us to explain her concerns.

LISTEN LIVE

Jul 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Sen. Kamala Harris on voting against Kavanaugh: 'I don't know that I would be able to change my mind' 13 MIN

Democrats are waging an intense battle to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court. Moments after President Trump nominated him, California Senator Kamala Harris said she’d vote no. She tweeted that Kavanaugh “represents a direct and fundamental threat to the rights and health care of hundreds of millions of Americans.” She joins us to explain the possible national effects of Kavanaugh being on the bench.


U.S. Senator Kamala Harris. Courtesy of the office of Sen. Harris.

Guests:
Kamala Harris, U.S. Senator representing California (@senkamalaharris)

Are some groups profiting off California's health laws? 8 MIN, 38 SEC

A few months ago, a California court ruled that coffee needed a warning label. That ruling has since been overturned. But the court made its first finding at the behest of a little-known nonprofit called the Council for Education and Research on Toxics, or CERT. CERT keeps a low public profile. It was founded by four men - three of them scientists. They don’t talk to the press. CERT seems to do just one thing: sue corporations for alleged violations of Prop 65, the law that requires businesses to post the warnings.

Guests:
Nathan Schachtman, lawyer
David Roe, principal author of Proposition 65

Helping the homeless in Malibu 10 MIN, 6 SEC

Colin Dangaard renovated an old storage space next to his Malibu house into a studio apartment for a homeless man named Rigo Velasco, who had a section 8 voucher. The voucher covered most of the $1100/month rent.


Rigo Veloso in his studio apartment  (Photo by Anna Scott)

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Picasso lithographs mysteriously disappear from LA Times headquarters 6 MIN, 58 SEC

The Los Angeles Times has been at headquartered at the art deco downtown building since 1935. Now it’s moving to an office park in El Segundo. In the midst of this, five Picasso lithographs disappeared from the community room sometime between 2014 and 2018.

Guests:
Daniel Miller, Los Angeles Times (@danielnmiller)

More:
Five Picassos went missing from the L.A. Times. What happened to them?

Artist Lauren Halsey aims to make her community visible 7 MIN, 40 SEC

Lauren Halsey, 31, is showing in two of L.A.’s most prestigious museums. She’s created a plaster, cave-like room you can walk through at MOCA downtown. And she has a big piece in the Hammer’s Made in L.A. exhibition. She’s trying to reshape L.A., or at least our experience of the city.


Lauren Halsey in front of her installation at the
Hammer Museum's Made in L.A. show. Credit: Gina Pollack. 


Guests:
Lauren Halsey, artist

CREDITS

Images of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris courtesy of the office of Sen. Harris.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Sen. Kamala Harris on opposing Judge Kavanaugh
For The Curious Blog

Sen. Kamala Harris on opposing Judge Kavanaugh California Senator Kamala Harris will vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, and she will not change her mind. “A tiger can always change its stripes. But… Read More

Jul 12, 2018

How do you talk to your kids about pot?
For The Curious Blog

How do you talk to your kids about pot? KCRW is looking to speak with people about the conversations they’re having with their kids about marijuana use, now that recreational sales are legal in California. Share your thoughts  … Read More

Jul 10, 2018

Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick
For The Curious Blog

Live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court pick President Trump announces his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Read More

Jul 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed