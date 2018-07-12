Sen. Kamala Harris on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh: 'There is a lot to be concerned about'

Democrats are waging an intense battle to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court. Moments after President Trump nominated him, California Senator Kamala Harris said she’d vote no. She tweeted that Kavanaugh “represents a direct and fundamental threat to the rights and health care of hundreds of millions of Americans.” She joins us to explain the possible national effects of Kavanaugh being on the bench.



U.S. Senator Kamala Harris. Courtesy of the office of Sen. Harris.

Guests:

Kamala Harris, U.S. Senator representing California (@senkamalaharris)