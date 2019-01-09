A strike by LAUSD teachers has been postponed until Monday. The teachers union and the district are still trying to negotiate a new contract for educators. We ask Superintendent Austin Beutner what he’s proposing to the union, what’s happening with the $2 billion reserve fund, what appropriate class sizes would be, and more.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Superintendent Austin Beutner on what will happen to kids if teachers strike
From this Episode:
LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner on what happens to students if teachers strike
14 min, 26 sec
Two men die in a prominent gay political donor’s apartment, what does this say about race and class in West Hollywood
Ed Buck is a prominent Democratic political donor. Now two men have died in his apartment. Buck has not been arrested, and black activists say that’s because he’s rich, well...
9 min, 3 sec
How a TV producer created the TV star who became our president
There are lots of reasons Donald Trump was elected president. But there may be just one man responsible: Mark Burnett, who created “The Apprentice.” Burnett is still...
15 min, 42 sec
