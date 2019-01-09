ON AIR
Superintendent Austin Beutner on what will happen to kids if teachers strike

LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner. Photo courtesy of Beutner.

A strike by LAUSD teachers has been postponed until Monday. The teachers union and the district are still trying to negotiate a new contract for educators. We ask Superintendent Austin Beutner what he’s proposing to the union, what’s happening with the $2 billion reserve fund, what appropriate class sizes would be, and more.

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

