ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

The connection between Brexit and The Jungle Book

Hosted by  • 

Andy Serkis directing “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.” Photo by Netflix

Actor Andy Serkis recently spoofed British Prime Minister Theresa May -- as one of his most famous characters, Gollum from “The Lord of the Rings.” He shares his thoughts on Brexit, and its parallels to his new movie “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.” He plays Baloo, and also directs the film.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed