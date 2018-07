In 1982, a family of four disappeared from their home in Northridge. Sol Salomon, his wife Elaine, and their two children, Michelle and Mitchell, were never seen or heard from again. Their bodies were never found. Writer Stacy Perman was a friend of Michelle’s. She lived on the same street as the Salomons, and was actually supposed to be at their house the night they disappeared. The event had a significant impact on her childhood, and she’s carried it for years. Three decades after the Salomons went missing, she made it her personal mission to find out what really happened.

Guests:

Stacy Perman, writer (@StacyPerman)

More:

In 1982, a Family Disappeared From Their Valley Home—What Happened to the Salomons?