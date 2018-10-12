ON AIR
The hidden histories of exclusive LA homes

We talk to an author who writes biographies of houses in Los Angeles. He tells us about the fascinating details he has uncovered about the homes of Shirley Temple, David Selznick, and more.

Oct 15, 2018

Bill and Edie Goetz home: The Goetz family home regularly hosted famous Hollywood actors like Frank Sinatra, Shirley McClain, Mia Farrow for movie nights on Sundays. Photos by: Eliot Elisofon 1969, Jim Bartsch 2017 (inset).
Democrats can’t agree on Immigration 10 MIN, 20 SEC

Democrats Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Representative Mark Pocan, and Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But this is not the position of most Democrats, which became obvious recently when an abolish ICE bill was scheduled for a vote in the House.

Guests:
Robert Draper, New York Times Magazine / National Geographic / GQ (@DraperRobert)

More:
The Democrats Have an Immigration Problem

How Trump may have helped Sheldon Adelson 10 MIN, 20 SEC

Sheldon Adelson is a billionaire casino magnate and a mega donor to the Republican party. A new story by ProPublica reveals that Adelson may now be reaping the benefits of his largesse. President Trump may have helped him in his quest to win to the golden goose of gambling: casino contracts in Japan.


Guests:
Justin Elliott, ProPublica (@justinelliott)

More:
Trump’s Patron-in-Chief

In ‘First Man,’ how well does Ryan Gosling portray Neil Armstrong? 16 MIN, 20 SEC

Our critics review “Beautiful Boy,” based on the real lives of a father-son duo who have to deal with meth addiction; “First Man,” about NASA’s quest to land a man on the moon in the 1960s; “Bad Times at the El Royale,” a thriller with a star-studded cast; and “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.”


Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
William Bibbiani, co-hosts the podcasts Canceled Too Soon and Critically Acclaimed. (@williambibbiani)

The hidden histories of exclusive LA homes 9 MIN, 54 SEC

Most book authors want lots of people to buy their books, but not David Silverman. Every book he makes is unique, just one copy, for one person.

Silverman writes biographies of LA homes. He uncovers their hidden histories and sometimes it turns out that they’re the former pads of Hollywood Golden Age media moguls and starlets or business titans.

Guests:
David Silverman, animator-director (@tubatron)

More:
The Boswell of Beverly Hills: A Historian of Homes

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

