ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

The ‘Hollywood Godfather’ you’ve never heard of

You’ve probably never heard of Billy Wilkerson, but he had a huge influence on Hollywood. He started the blacklist during the Red Scare, and there might not have been a Clark Gable without him.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Will millennials vote in the midterms? 9 MIN, 21 SEC

Democrats are banking on millennials and Generation Z to turn out in big numbers to help them take back the House or Senate. But a new poll says only one in three potential young voters definitely plans to cast their ballot on election day. That’s practically unchanged from the last midterm election four years ago. The poll is from The Atlantic and the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonpartisan polling group.

Guests:
Rob Griffin, Public Religion Research Institute

More:
American Democracy in Crisis: Civic Engagement, Young Adult Activism, and the 2018 Midterm Elections

Despite being under indictment, Duncan Hunter leads in the polls 9 MIN, 22 SEC

For nearly 40 years, someone named Hunter has represented a conservative congressional district north of San Diego. Duncan Hunter has served there since 2009. He took over from his dad, also named Duncan. But this year, the younger Hunter is fighting to hang onto his seat. He and his wife have been indicted on 60 counts of conspiracy, fraud, and violating campaign finance laws. The indictment says they spent almost a quarter of a million dollars of campaign money on everything from personal vacations to an airplane ticket for their pet rabbit. Despite all that, he’s ahead in the polls against his opponent, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Guests:
Robin Abcarian, Los Angeles Times (@robinabcarian)

How some migrant kids could get adopted without their parents knowing 10 MIN, 36 SEC

Remember the migrant chaos a few months ago, when children were separated from their parents? That’s officially over. But hundreds of children remain in detention, shelters, or foster care. Federal officials insist they are reuniting the kids with their families. But an Associated Press investigation found it’s possible that some children could be adopted by American families -- without their parents’ knowledge.

Guests:
Garance Burke, The Associated Press

More:
AP Investigation: Deported parents may lose kids to adoption

How the man who created the Hollywood Reporter used it to wield absolute power 17 MIN, 46 SEC

Billy Wilkerson was a would-be filmmaker in the 1920s, but studio bosses stymied his efforts. To retaliate, Wilkerson created the Hollywood Reporter, which launched in September 1930. The paper turned him into a power broker in town, able to make and break careers with his daily opinion pieces. He was a gambling addict who lost huge sums of money over his lifetime. He was connected with the mob. And Wilkerson is credited with launching the Red Scare in Hollywood. He came up with the infamous question: “Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist party?” His campaign was taken up by Joseph McCarthy in Washington. Lives and careers were ruined. His son, W.R. Wilkerson, was born to Billy’s sixth (and last) wife, and he’s written a new book about his father.

Guests:
W.R. Wilkerson, author, “Hollywood Godfather: The Life and Crimes of Billy Wilkerson”

CREDITS

Image of Hollywood Godfather: The Life and Crimes of Billy Wilkerson courtesy of Chicago Review Press (September 4, 2018).

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
As gardens spring up in Skid Row some cry gentrification
For The Curious Blog

As gardens spring up in Skid Row some cry gentrification Nobody on the corner of 4th and Towne remembers exactly when the first garden appeared – only that it was swiftly followed by another, and then another. But everyone agrees… Read More

Oct 11, 2018

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’
For The Curious Blog

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’ LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant, which are given to people who show “exceptional creativity in their work.” Gupta is known for launching Street Symphony,… Read More

Oct 10, 2018

Prop 7: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 7: What you need to know Prop 7 would be the first step in making daylight saving time permanent. Supporters of the proposition say that changing our clocks twice a year is unnecessary, while opponents to… Read More

Oct 10, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed