The ‘Hollywood Godfather’ you’ve never heard of

Democrats are banking on millennials and Generation Z to turn out in big numbers to help them take back the House or Senate. But a new poll says only one in three potential young voters definitely plans to cast their ballot on election day. That’s practically unchanged from the last midterm election four years ago. The poll is from The Atlantic and the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonpartisan polling group.
Guests:
Rob Griffin, Public Religion Research Institute
More:
American Democracy in Crisis: Civic Engagement, Young Adult Activism, and the 2018 Midterm Elections