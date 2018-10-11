The ‘Hollywood Godfather’ you’ve never heard of

For nearly 40 years, someone named Hunter has represented a conservative congressional district north of San Diego. Duncan Hunter has served there since 2009. He took over from his dad, also named Duncan. But this year, the younger Hunter is fighting to hang onto his seat. He and his wife have been indicted on 60 counts of conspiracy, fraud, and violating campaign finance laws. The indictment says they spent almost a quarter of a million dollars of campaign money on everything from personal vacations to an airplane ticket for their pet rabbit. Despite all that, he’s ahead in the polls against his opponent, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Guests:

Robin Abcarian, Los Angeles Times (@robinabcarian)