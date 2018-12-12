ON AIR
Have we learned our lesson about building in a fire zone?

Tejon Ranch Photo by Ian Lee/Creative Commons

LA County supervisors today voted 4 to 1 to approve a massive new housing development at Tejon Ranch, which is about 70 miles northwest of downtown L.A., and considered a high fire zone. Sheila Kuehl was the nay vote. The project will bring more than 19,000 homes to the area. There was a lot of public comment for and against the project. 

Saul Gonzalez - reporter for KCRW. Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' - @SaulKCRW

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

