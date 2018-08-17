The tax break rich Californians pass on to their kids
An obscure 1980s law is allowing rich people who inherit homes to pay relatively little in property taxes. It’s part of Prop 13, and it’s one reason home prices are so high.
Late Thursday, a federal judge in California ruled that the Trump administration cannot deport reunited families. More than 2500 migrant families were separated under the “zero tolerance” policy -- when they were caught at the border between April and June. Parents had to make a tough choice: agree to be deported alone, so their child could seek asylum in the US -- or waive their child’s right to seek asylum, so they all could stay together and be deported together.
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)
In California, when people inherit a house from their parents, they can also get the low property taxes that came with it. That’s because of a special state law. An LA Times investigation looks at how some of the state’s wealthiest families are reaping the benefits -- at the expense of school districts, cities, and counties.
Liam Dillon, Los Angeles Times (@dillonliam)
California homeowners get to pass low property taxes to their kids. It's proved highly profitable to an elite group
Rosé is having its day as a refreshing summer libation. But is it actually good wine, and how can you tell?
Victoria James, Sommelier at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York; author of “Drink Pink: A Celebration of Rosé”
Bribes, Backdoor Deals, and Pay to Play: How Bad Rosé Took Over
Victoria James
In New York, there’s an all-female skateboarding group called “The Skate Kitchen.” Their stories have been turned into a feature film, with some of the real members playing version of themselves.
Crystal Moselle, filmmaker (@CrystalMoselle)
Our critics review “Mile 22,” a CIA action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, pro wrestler Ronda Rousey; “Alpha,” an origin tale of how dogs became man’s best friend; “We the Animals,” about three brothers growing up in an unstable household; “Crazy Rich Asians,” the first major Hollywood production in 25 years with an all-Asian cast; “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” a teen romance comedy on Netflix.
Mark Jordan Legan, TV writer (@MJLegan)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and co-hosts the Rotten Tomatoes Show “See It, Skip It.” (@THATJacqueline)
