The tax break rich Californians pass on to their kids

An obscure 1980s law is allowing rich people who inherit homes to pay relatively little in property taxes. It’s part of Prop 13, and it’s one reason home prices are so high.


Aug 17, 2018

Homes in Newport Beach. Photo credit: Alex Proimos.

Judge in CA says reunited families can't be deported 7 MIN, 53 SEC

Late Thursday, a federal judge in California ruled that the Trump administration cannot deport reunited families. More than 2500 migrant families were separated under the “zero tolerance” policy -- when they were caught at the border between April and June. Parents had to make a tough choice: agree to be deported alone, so their child could seek asylum in the US -- or waive their child’s right to seek asylum, so they all could stay together and be deported together.


Guests:
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)

More:
Judge blocks Trump from deporting reunited families

Inheriting property tax exemptions: Who wins, who loses? 7 MIN, 41 SEC

In California, when people inherit a house from their parents, they can also get the low property taxes that came with it. That’s because of a special state law. An LA Times investigation looks at how some of the state’s wealthiest families are reaping the benefits -- at the expense of school districts, cities, and counties.

Guests:
Liam Dillon, Los Angeles Times (@dillonliam)

More:
California homeowners get to pass low property taxes to their kids. It's proved highly profitable to an elite group

Bad rosé takes over the wine market 8 MIN, 11 SEC

Rosé is having its day as a refreshing summer libation. But is it actually good wine, and how can you tell?

Guests:
Victoria James, Sommelier at Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York; author of “Drink Pink: A Celebration of Rosé”

More:
Bribes, Backdoor Deals, and Pay to Play: How Bad Rosé Took Over

Drink Pink

Victoria James

Young women making waves on the skateboard 7 MIN, 39 SEC

In New York, there’s an all-female skateboarding group called “The Skate Kitchen.” Their stories have been turned into a feature film, with some of the real members playing version of themselves.




Rachelle Vinberg in "Skate Kitchen." Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.


Director Crystal Moselle at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Crystal Moselle, filmmaker (@CrystalMoselle)

‘Crazy Rich Asians:’ does the historic cast make up for an otherwise typical romantic comedy? 14 MIN, 51 SEC

Our critics review “Mile 22,” a CIA action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, pro wrestler Ronda Rousey; “Alpha,” an origin tale of how dogs became man’s best friend; “We the Animals,” about three brothers growing up in an unstable household; “Crazy Rich Asians,” the first major Hollywood production in 25 years with an all-Asian cast; “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” a teen romance comedy on Netflix.


Mile 22 Trailer


Alpha Trailer


We the Animals Trailer


Crazy Rich Asians Trailer


To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Trailer

Guests:
Mark Jordan Legan, TV writer (@MJLegan)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and co-hosts the Rotten Tomatoes Show “See It, Skip It.” (@THATJacqueline)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

