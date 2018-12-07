ON AIR
The United States is far behind Russia when it comes to military dominance in the Arctic

The Arctic Photo by Kadir van Lohuizen/NOOR/The Washington Post

The ice melting in the Arctic has reached a record low this year. That means that there are parts of the Arctic Ocean that are now accessible to navigation for the first time. That also means a lot of untapped resources are surfacing like fossil fuels, diamonds and metals, and the U.S. is far behind Russia and China in the race to exploit those resources.

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

