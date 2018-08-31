ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

The value of historic preservation v. new housing

City leaders are considering making an old gas station in Silver Lake a historic monument. They only nominated it, however, when the property owner made plans to build a new apartment building. It’s one of several examples of historic preservation being used to foil real estate projects around the city.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 31, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Should corporate boards be required by law to include women? 6 MIN, 57 SEC

California could become the first state to require corporate boards to include women. That’s if Governor Jerry Brown signs a bill lawmakers passed Thursday. The bill mandates all publicly held corporations headquartered here include at least one woman on their boards of directors by the end of next year. By the middle of 2021, that number will increase to at least two for some larger boards.

Guests:
Bernice Ledbetter, Center for Women in Leadership

More:
California wants to mandate a woman on every company board

California is on the verge of enacting landmark legislation to require net neutrality 5 MIN, 58 SEC

A bill expected to go before the governor has to do with net neutrality. Those are rules that make it illegal for internet providers to favor particular content. Under the Trump administration, the FCC has done away with those rules. California lawmakers are now looking to put them back in place, at least for our state.

Guests:
Scott Wiener, San Francisco Board of Supervisors (@Scott_Wiener)

More:
California Net Neutrality Bill Clears Assembly

Is historic landmarking being used to block new housing development? 8 MIN, 59 SEC

City leaders are considering making an old gas station in Silver Lake a historic monument. They only nominated it, however, when the property owner made plans to build a new apartment building. It’s one of several examples of historic preservation being used to foil real estate projects around the city.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Did NBC block Ronan Farrow's Weinstein story because it didn't want to upset the movie mogul? 8 MIN, 23 SEC

Reports out this week say NBC News tried to stop Ronan Farrow from publishing his bombshell report on Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow ended up quitting NBC. He published his story in the New Yorker, and won a Pulitzer Prize for it. His work, along with the New York Times, led to the MeToo movement. A former NBC News producer said NBC effectively killed the story, and it was “a massive breach of journalistic integrity.”

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

John Cho brings unconventional style to 'Searching' 17 MIN, 46 SEC

Our critics review “Operation Finale,” about the Nazi officer who implemented the Holocaust and an Israeli spy working to track capture him; “Destination Wedding,” reuniting 90’s icons Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder; “Kin,” action-sci fi flick with James Franco; “In the Realm of Perfection, a documentary about John McEnroe; “Searching,” which is told entirely through screenshots of the internet, texts, Skype, and Facetime.

Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
Witney Seibold, co-host of Canceled Too Soon (@witneyseibold)

CREDITS

Tile home in Silver Lake, CA by 7-how-7.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The summertime fight for Congress
For The Curious Blog

The summertime fight for Congress What does the grassroots campaign to flip Congress from red to blue sound like in the dog days of August, when Election Day still seems distant to many people?  In… Read More

Aug 30, 2018

How should e-scooters be regulated?
For The Curious Blog

How should e-scooters be regulated? Electric scooters seem to be everywhere you look these days, zipping by on the sidewalk, or blocking the sidewalk, dotting every other street corner. Two main e-scooter companies, Lime and… Read More

Aug 29, 2018

How to shop, cook and eat like a farmer
For The Curious Blog

How to shop, cook and eat like a farmer For some people, a trip to the farmers market is the highlight of the week. But for others, it can be an intimidating experience. There’s a lot to choose from… Read More

Aug 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed