The value of historic preservation v. new housing

California could become the first state to require corporate boards to include women. That’s if Governor Jerry Brown signs a bill lawmakers passed Thursday. The bill mandates all publicly held corporations headquartered here include at least one woman on their boards of directors by the end of next year. By the middle of 2021, that number will increase to at least two for some larger boards.
Guests:
Bernice Ledbetter, Center for Women in Leadership
