What Mattis’ resignation means for Trump’s ‘America First’ vision

Hosted by  • 

Defense Secretary James Mattis looks at President Donald Trump as he speaks during a meeting with Medal of Honor recipients in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is resigning -- apparently over Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria and Afghanistan. Mattis was often described as “the grown up in the room.” Meanwhile, lawmakers have until tonight to pass a bill to keep the government running.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

