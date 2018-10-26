What we know about pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc

Cesar Sayoc is charged with five federal crimes for allegedly sending 13 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to Democratic leaders and those who’ve criticized President Trump. More devices could be out there. Sayoc drove a white van covered with pro-Trump stickers, and pictures of those leaders with crosshairs on them. A fingerprint and DNA cracked the case.



A van with windows covered in pro-Trump and anti-Democrat stickers,

which was apprehended on October 26, 2018 during an investigation into a series

of parcel bombs, is seen in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2018.



Picture taken April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Geo Rodriguez

Guests:

Philip Bump, Washington Post (@pbump)