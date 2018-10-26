ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

What we know about pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc

Cesar Sayoc is charged with five federal crimes for allegedly sending 13 IEDs to Democratic leaders and those who’ve criticized Trump. Sayoc drove a white van covered with pro-Trump stickers, and pictures of those leaders with crosshairs on them. A fingerprint and DNA cracked the case.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Florida man charged with five federal crimes for sending IEDs 10 MIN, 40 SEC

Cesar Sayoc is charged with five federal crimes for allegedly sending 13 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to Democratic leaders and those who’ve criticized President Trump. More devices could be out there. Sayoc drove a white van covered with pro-Trump stickers, and pictures of those leaders with crosshairs on them. A fingerprint and DNA cracked the case.


A van with windows covered in pro-Trump and anti-Democrat stickers,
which was apprehended on October 26, 2018 during an investigation into a series
of parcel bombs, is seen in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2018.

Picture taken April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Geo Rodriguez

Guests:
Philip Bump, Washington Post (@pbump)

Google gave massive payouts to men accused of sexual harassment 8 MIN, 20 SEC

The New York Times reports that three high-level executives at Google were accused of sexual misconduct, but the company stayed silent about it. One of them was Andy Rubin, who created the Android mobile software. Rubin was having an affair with another Google employee, who said he forced her to perform oral sex in a hotel room in 2013. Google investigated and said her claim was credible. He denies it. Rubin left the company in 2014 -- with a $90 million exit package.

Guests:
Nitasha Tiku, Wired (@nitashatiku)

More:
How Google Protected Andy Rubin, the ‘Father of Android’
Powerful Men Who Lose Their Jobs Over Harassment Can Still Get Big Payouts. But you might not know about it

In ‘The Hunter Killer,’ a female U.S. president and a moderate Russian president 13 MIN, 34 SEC

Our critics review “Suspiria,” a remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic; “The Hunter Killer,” starring Gerard Butler as the commander of a U.S submarine attempting to rescue a Russian president; “Border,” Sweden’s official Foreign Language entry to the Oscars; “Johnny English Strikes Again,” with Rowan Atkinson returning as the British secret agent who’s a terrible spy.

Guests:
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes (@graedrake)

Director Luca Guadagnino on his over-the-top remake of ‘Suspiria’ 18 MIN, 30 SEC

Luca Guadagnino’s last film, “Call Me By Your Name,” was a gay love story set in a small Italian town in the summer. It was nominated for Best Picture last year. Guadagnino followed up with “Suspiria,” a remake of the 1970s cult horror film. His remake and the original are both about a young American who discovers supernatural goings-on at her dance studio in Germany. But Guadagnino added a lot more. His version stars Tilda Swinton as the head of the dance company, with Dakota Johnson as the young American dancer new to the troupe.


Director Luca Guadagnino on the set of "Suspiria."


Tilda Swinton as Madam Blanc in "Suspiria."

Guests:
Luca Guadagnino, film director

CREDITS

A van with windows covered in pro-Trump and anti-Democrat stickers, which was apprehended on October 26, 2018 during an investigation into a series of parcel bombs, is seen in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2018. Picture taken April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Geo Rodriguez

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Measure G and Measure H: Who should divvy up Santa Barbara County?
For The Curious Blog

Measure G and Measure H: Who should divvy up Santa Barbara County?  Two competing proposals making their way to the polls this November might reshape the future of Santa Barbara County’s supervisorial districts. Both Measure G and Measure H call for an… Read More

Oct 26, 2018

Prop 6 has big implications for the Central Coast
For The Curious Blog

Prop 6 has big implications for the Central Coast The commute from Ventura to Santa Barbara can be a miserable drive. Roberto Martinez knows it well. In order to get from his home in Ventura to his job in… Read More

Oct 26, 2018

As a teachers strike looms, KCRW talks to the two men at the center of the conflict
For The Curious Blog

As a teachers strike looms, KCRW talks to the two men at the center of the conflict After months of a stalemate in negotiations and the recent failure of mediation talks, a strike by Los Angeles Unified School District teachers looks increasingly likely. If instructors in America’s… Read More

Oct 26, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed