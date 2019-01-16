After three days of striking, pressure has increased on both sides to settle the LAUSD teachers strike. The district and the teachers have lost millions of dollars. We speak with teachers union president Alex Caputo-Pearl and school board member Nick Melvoin.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
What will it take to end the LAUSD teachers strike?
From this Episode:
Teachers union president: This is a fight for the soul of public education
Written by Amy Ta, produced by Caitlin Plummer and Alex Tryggvadottir It’s the third day of the LAUSD teachers strike. More than 30,000 walked off the job. The union...
7 min, 6 sec
LAUSD board VP says there’s no secret plot to expand charters
Written by Amy Ta, produced by Caitlin Plummer and Alex Tryggvadottir LAUSD is facing scrutiny from teachers, the union, and the public as the strike continues into day...
8 min, 23 sec
Can smoking weed cause violent behavior? A new book says yes
Ten states, including California, have legalized marijuana. At least two more -- New Jersey and Illinois -- could soon follow. But there’s been little research on the health...
11 min, 41 sec
What it’s like being immortalized as a digital corpse -- to teach generations of med students
Written and produced by Amy Ta Susan Potter wanted to donate her body to science after she died. She learned about the the Visible Human Project in Colorado, which...
15 min, 26 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer