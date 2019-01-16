DONATE!

close

What will it take to end the LAUSD teachers strike?

Hosted by  • 
People gesture as some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 14, 2019.

People gesture as some of the more than 30,000 striking teachers in the Los Angeles public school system march after holding a rally at the City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 14, 2019. Photo credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

After three days of striking, pressure has increased on both sides to settle the LAUSD teachers strike. The district and the teachers have lost millions of dollars. We speak with teachers union president Alex Caputo-Pearl and school board member Nick Melvoin.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE