What’s it like to start your job as a congresswoman amid a government shutdown?

Hosted by  • 

Katie Hill in her office. Photo by Michell Eloy/KCRW.

Part of the federal government is shuttered, but the new class of lawmakers will be sworn in Thursday. Among them are California Democrats Katie Hill from Northern LA County, and Katie Porter from Orange County. Both flipped Republican House seats. KCRW’s Michell Eloy is in DC following their progress this week.

