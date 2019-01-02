Part of the federal government is shuttered, but the new class of lawmakers will be sworn in Thursday. Among them are California Democrats Katie Hill from Northern LA County, and Katie Porter from Orange County. Both flipped Republican House seats. KCRW’s Michell Eloy is in DC following their progress this week.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
What’s it like to start your job as a congresswoman amid a government shutdown?
From this Episode:
Overflowing toilets, trash on trails, damaged Joshua trees: National parks during the government shutdown
It’s the 12th day of the partial government shutdown. National parks are largely unsupervised, including Yosemite and Joshua Tree in California. Joshua Tree has been open...
5 min, 22 sec
Is it legal to force federal employees to work without pay?
About 800,000 federal workers aren’t being paid during this government shutdown. About half of them are “essential workers” and are expected to come to work every day. Now a...
7 min, 32 sec
Pizza, Ikea, and a government shutdown: How Katie Hill and Katie Porter have been preparing for their new lives in Washington
7 min, 39 sec
How schadenfreude -- taking pleasure in another’s pain -- helps us bond and celebrate failures
How schadenfreude -- taking pleasure in another’s pain -- helps us bond and celebrate failures A speeding driver cuts you off, then gets pulled over by the cops. A...
13 min, 24 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer