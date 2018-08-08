What's next for USC as Nikias resigns

C. L. Max Nikias is out as USC’s president. The university has been embroiled in scandal after scandal, the latest over gynecologist George Tyndall, who was accused of sexually abusing students for decades. In May, hundreds of USC staffers called for Nikias to step down. When there was no follow-up, they sent out another petition last week. Now Wanda Austin is stepping in as interim president. She’s a USC trustee, and former aerospace executive.

Harriet Ryan, LA Times

Ariela Gross, USC Professor of Law and History (@arielagross)

