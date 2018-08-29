When elites lead social change, who wins?

Some interesting primary elections from Tuesday night could foreshadow the November midterm elections. In Florida, Andrew Gillum won the Democratic nomination in a stunning upset. If he wins in November, he would be the state’s first black governor. He faces a conservative Republican, Congressman Ron DeSantis, who won President Trump’s endorsement. In Arizona, two women are battling for Senator Jeff Flake’s Senate seat. And what will happen with Sen. John McCain’s empty seat?
Guests:
Molly Ball, Time Magazine (@mollyesque)