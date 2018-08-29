ON AIR
When elites lead social change, who wins?

As students head to college this time of year, many hope to change the world, and they might look up to elites and philanthropists who’ve donated millions of dollars to their schools. But these philanthropists not only put mere band-aids over a broken system, they’re why the system’s broken in the first place. That’s the argument in the new book, “Winners Take All.”

Aug 29, 2018

Why Florida's race for governor will be a national one 11 MIN, 52 SEC

Some interesting primary elections from Tuesday night could foreshadow the November midterm elections. In Florida, Andrew Gillum won the Democratic nomination in a stunning upset. If he wins in November, he would be the state’s first black governor. He faces a conservative Republican, Congressman Ron DeSantis, who won President Trump’s endorsement. In Arizona, two women are battling for Senator Jeff Flake’s Senate seat. And what will happen with Sen. John McCain’s empty seat?

Guests:
Molly Ball, Time Magazine (@mollyesque)

How we bought into the idea that global elites are the ones to solve social woes 16 MIN, 39 SEC

Students are heading off to college this time of year. Many hope to change the world, and they might look up to elites and philanthropists who’ve donated millions of dollars to their schools. But these philanthropists not only put mere band-aids over a broken system, they’re why the system’s broken in the first place. That’s according to Anand Giridharadas in his new book “Winners Take All.”


Author Anand Giridharadas. Credit: Mackenzie Stroh.

Guests:
Anand Giridharadas, author of “Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World. (@anandwrites)

Winners Take All

Anand Giridharadas

Wyoming might allow grizzly bear hunting 8 MIN, 17 SEC

A federal judge on Thursday will decide the fate of 22 grizzly bears living in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park. If the judge gives the go-ahead, grizzlies will be hunted in Wyoming for the first time in more than 40 years. That’s because the Trump administration took the bears off the Endangered Species list last June. Lawsuits followed from environmental groups and Native Americans, who consider grizzlies to be sacred.


Grizzly 399 near Yellowstone National Park. Photo by Charlotte Kidd.

Guests:
Kamila Kudelska, Wyoming Public Radio

Bringing style to housing for homeless vets 10 MIN, 48 SEC

Homeless housing doesn’t have to come in the form of ugly, utilitarian boxes or tent cities. A case in point: a building slated for homeless veterans now being built in Exposition Park. The architect, Lorcan O'Herlihy, is known for his stylish, innovative work in cramped urban areas. He’s bringing that same sensibility to this new project.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
Architect Lorcan O'Herlihy designs intimate spaces for a denser L.A.
Three L.A. artists receive prizes tied to Hammer biennial — including $100,000 Mohn Award for artistic excellence
Mariposa 1038: “5 over 2” and very cool
The high cost of building affordable housing

