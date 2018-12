French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe says the government will delay the much-despised fuel tax increase, among other measures. Whether that will calm the so-called ‘yellow vest’ protestors remains to be seen. They’ve demonstrated for three weeks now. Last weekend, they burned cars and looted shops. More than 400 people were arrested, and more than 100 wounded in clashes with police. It was some of the the worst political violence in Paris in decades.

Guests:

Stéphane Gerson, director of the Institute of French Studies at NYU, editor of “France in the World: A New Global History”