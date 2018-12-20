The New York Times found Facebook gave companies like Netflix and Spotify way more access to user data than it ever disclosed. We run through the scandals Facebook has faced, and hear some of the challenges of deactivating your Facebook account.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Why it’s so hard to leave Facebook
From this Episode:
Facebook: A year in scandal
A New York Times investigation shows that Facebook gave companies like Netflix and Spotify way more access to user data than it ever disclosed. The latest bout of bad PR for...
14 min, 11 sec
Adopting stray cats and putting them to work
Even if you’re a cat lover, feral felines can be a nuisance. But it turns out that some homeowners and business people have started tapping into the hunting prowess of stray...
8 min, 5 sec
Eat your heart out: Origins of our popular idioms and phrases
Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Idioms, sayings, cliches are such a common part of our everyday life that we...
14 min, 21 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer