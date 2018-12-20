ON AIR
Why it’s so hard to leave Facebook

The New York Times found Facebook gave companies like Netflix and Spotify way more access to user data than it ever disclosed. We run through the scandals Facebook has faced, and hear some of the challenges of deactivating your Facebook account.

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

