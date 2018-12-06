Americans are Sick and Tired of Politics

Red State, Blue State

For the last three months, we’ve been talking a lot about America’s tribal divisions each week on “Red State Blue State.” This time we look back at one comment we got from a listener. He said: quote “I worry that your series will perpetuate the myth that Americans are ideologically divided.” He said he’s an educator in West Virginia but didn’t want his name used. And he’s got a point. So we wanted to spend this week talking about those of us who are NOT part of either tribe... those who don’t feel they belong on the Red Team or Blue Team. New York Times writer Sabrina Tavernise calls this “The Exhausted Majority.”