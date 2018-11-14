Here are two messages you can read from the midterm elections: candidates in California were rewarded for opposing President Trump -- critics like California’s new Gov. Gavin Newsom won big. But in a red state like West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin was returned to office for embracing the president and siding with him on key issues. So how did we get here? 'Red State' host Trey Kay talks with a West Virginian history. 'Blue State' host Chery Glaser talks with longtime California political reporter.