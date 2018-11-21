The midterm elections are over, but the family drama around politics is just beginning. The holidays are when America’s political divisions seem to amplify. Our ‘Red State’ host Trey Kay brings us this report from the battle lines in one family -- his. Every fall, his extended family meets in the Blue Ridge Mountains to make applebutter and catch up without blowing up at one another.
How to Not Fight at the Holidays
Can your cousin with the Bernie Sanders bumper sticker and your uncle with the right-wing conspiracy theories get along during the holidays? We get a field report on what works for one family divided.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Chery Glaser
Trey Kay
Producers:
Evan George