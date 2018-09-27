ON AIR
Introducing Red State, Blue State

How do Californians and Appalachians feel about each other?

Sep 28, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Most Californians want to dump Trump. Many West Virginians love that the president visits their state and they want to protect Trump. But the current political drama in Washington is just the latest symptom of our red-blue divide.

So, how do Californians and Appalachians feel about each other? We go there.

“Red state” host, Trey Kay spoke with his cousin Hollis Jones, a mechanic, about his take on the Golden State. And “blue state” host Chery Glaser talked with Connie Hoy, who grew up in West Virginia but left years ago, and lived in Northern California for quite some time.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Chery Glaser
Trey Kay

Producers:
Evan George

