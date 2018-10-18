ON AIR
Questions for Coal Country

People in California want to know: "Do West Virginians really believe that coal is coming back?"

Oct 19, 2018

President Trump has promised to jumpstart the struggling coal industry and that's throwing a lifeline to some rural communities. But for how long? And at what cost? Blue State host Chery Glaser heard from some in LA about why clean energy policies are important. Red State host Trey Kay talked with a range of West Virginians who feel trapped and want out. 

Engineer: Phil Richards

Hosts:
Chery Glaser
Trey Kay

Producers:
Evan George

