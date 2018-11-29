ON AIR
The Drug Wave Crests

72,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year. A lot of that was from opiates. What started small has become almost unimaginably large. 

Nov 30, 2018

Addressing the opioid epidemic is one thing the Left and the Right have come together on. But the Red State and Blue State experience is still very different. Our 'Blue State' host Chery Glaser speaks with an early observer about what led to the crisis.'Red State' host Trey Kay talks with an addict who changed his life after tragedy struck. 

Hosts:
Chery Glaser
Trey Kay

Evan George

