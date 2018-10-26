ON AIR
Who's Afraid of Immigration?

Republicans campaigned on a common theme this week: stopping that migrant caravan from Honduras. Why is fear of illegal immigration now a key midterm message?

Oct 26, 2018

'Red State' host Trey Kay talks with West Virginians who are worried by asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants thousands of miles from them. 'Blue State' host Chery Glaser speaks with LA's Immigration czar and hears why the issue is complex, but less explosive, in California.  

Chery Glaser
Trey Kay

Evan George

