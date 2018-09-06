Bill Clinton Enabled Trumps Immigration Policy

Sklar steers the conversation on the relationship of Mexicans to the United States, and how this relationship paved the way for Clinton to pass a three-part legislation in which it gave way to having “unlawful presence” in the USA without proper documentation.

“Congress who reflect the sentiment, an anti-Mexican sentiment--a sentiment that, based on different political analyses, does not want to see the Mexican population in this country documented. Whether it’s based on labor interests and the extent to which people’s undocumented status could be exploited in the workplace, because they’re vulnerable to termination; whether it’s because… there’s a racial animus that motivates the desire for Mexicans not to be able to regularize their status.”



That legislation, passed by Clinton, has allowed Trump to separate families, an act, Sklar says “clearly, there are other events in history that parallel to some extent. But this is the singling out of children, and making them orphans.” Sklar and Scheer also discuss how during Obama’s administration, “there was a lot of damage… In the realm of abuse of people in detention by customs and border protection, and ICE”



Young girl with flag at Chicago immigration protest may 2006. Photo credit: Jvoves.