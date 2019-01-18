Fox has a hit in 'The Masked Singer,' and CBS is hoping for the same--so much so it's putting its talent competition 'World's Best' behind the Superbowl this year. On NBC's there's the new, heavily marketed show 'Titan Games.' Plus, on various networks, a handful of 'Love Island' spinoffs coming later this spring. And that's just on regular television--Netflix has fully embraced the reality genre as well. Marie Kondo's show 'Tidying Up' is being called this year's 'Queer Eye.' In both cases, we don't know ratings, but on Twitter there's tons of talk of the show "sparking joy"...or not.
An unscripted bonanza
Michael Schneider, Josef Adalian