The CBS board met on Monday and determined that Moonves will stay at work while the board seeks to hire outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Moonves has been a giant in the industry for so long, it may seem tough to imagine CBS without him--should he indeed step down. But, as history has shown, TV empires will continue to run, even without an iconic leader at the helm. That's not to say the transition wouldn't be a rocky one, but for now any speculation he may leave is just that; speculation. In other news at TCA, the focus has been on the streaming networks, Cindy Holland at Netflix and Jennifer Salke at Amazon both had their first TCA outings this summer.
As TCA unfolds, a bombshell story drops outside the ballroom
While TV critics and reporters are holed up inside the Beverly Hilton for the summer press tour, another huge story dropped in the New Yorker. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women.
Is there anyone in America left for Sacha Baron Cohen to punk? Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series “Who is America?” uses some of the comedic actor's familiar gotcha tactics. We explore whether almost 20 years after introducing “Da Ali G” Show” he can still surprise and whether he should. And in the age of binge-watching, is the unexpected, full-season episode dump the way of the future for streaming series?
Can HBO remain HBO under AT&T’s control? An HBO town hall discussion with its chief executive and the new head of Warner Media, which oversees HBO, after last month’s merger with AT&T reveals tensions between the boutique network and its new parent company, which is looking for a “broader” appeal.