ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCREENGRAB

SCREENGRABSCREENGRAB

As TCA unfolds, a bombshell story drops outside the ballroom

While TV critics and reporters are holed up inside the Beverly Hilton for the summer press tour, another huge story dropped in the New Yorker. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 31, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The CBS board met on Monday and determined that Moonves will stay at work while the board seeks to hire outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Moonves has been a giant in the industry for so long, it may seem tough to imagine CBS without him--should he indeed step down. But, as history has shown, TV empires will continue to run, even without an iconic leader at the helm. That's not to say the transition wouldn't be a rocky one, but for now any speculation he may leave is just that; speculation. In other news at TCA, the focus has been on the streaming networks, Cindy Holland at Netflix and Jennifer Salke at Amazon both had their first TCA outings this summer. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Screengrab

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed