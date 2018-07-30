As TCA unfolds, a bombshell story drops outside the ballroom

The CBS board met on Monday and determined that Moonves will stay at work while the board seeks to hire outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Moonves has been a giant in the industry for so long, it may seem tough to imagine CBS without him--should he indeed step down. But, as history has shown, TV empires will continue to run, even without an iconic leader at the helm. That's not to say the transition wouldn't be a rocky one, but for now any speculation he may leave is just that; speculation. In other news at TCA, the focus has been on the streaming networks, Cindy Holland at Netflix and Jennifer Salke at Amazon both had their first TCA outings this summer.